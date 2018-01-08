Internal combustion ban in California, Bullitt Mustang, E30 fuel: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Proposed bill calls for ban on internal combustion cars in California by 2040

A California lawmaker has introduced a bill that aims to ban the sale of vehicles powered by fossil fuels. If approved, the ban would take effect in 2040.

Under pressure: Ford F-150 diesel aims for big towers, bigger cruising distances

The nation’s most popular vehicle now offers the least marketable powertrain.

Insurer to monitor drivers via cell phone data

First, there were insurance companies using dongles — devices that plug into your car’s data port and transfer vehicle information like acceleration and braking data to your phone, which then relays it to insurance companies. Now, one insurer is taking things a step further and directly monitoring cell phone data when assessing a customer’s rate.

Ford Mustang Bullitt logo Enlarge Photo

New Bullitt Ford Mustang likely to debut at Barrett-Jackson auction

We know a new Ford Mustang Bullitt is coming. Now we have a good idea as to when it will arrive.

Mercedes-Benz X-Class camping concepts are for the posh outdoorsman

Mercedes-Benz has developed a range of outdoorsy aspirations for the newly introduced X-Class pickup truck.

2020 Audi Q8 spy shots and video

We got a preview of it at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in the form of a concept, and a year on prototypes for Audi's upcoming Q8 have been spotted and they're wearing almost zero camouflage gear.

Pump with multiple ethanol/gasoline blends. Enlarge Photo

E10 gasoline now standard, but E15 push stalled, so here comes E30

Though the Environmental Protection Agency has already ruled on ethanol-blended gasoline mixtures for 2018, that hasn't stopped ethanol advocates from pushing for a higher 30-percent blend for non-flex-fuel vehicles.

China extended tax breaks on hybrids and plug-in electric vehicles through 2020

As China stares down climate change and smog alerts in numerous cities, the central government has extended its tax rebates for hybrid and electric vehicles for another three years.

How serious is Norway about climate change? So much that its streetlights self-dim

As children, we're all taught to turn off the lights behind us as we leave an empty room.