2018 VW Tiguan sees price cut of up to $2,180

Volkswagen has dramatically sliced the base price of certain versions of its newly redesigned compact crossover. The 2018 VW Tiguan's base price has been cut by as much as $2,180.

First reported by Automotive News, the lower prices apply to S, SE, and SEL trim levels. Here's a look at the new, mid-year base prices, which include a mandatory destination charge:

At $25,495, the base Tiguan S is now $600 less.

At $27,650, the mid-level Tiguan SE is now $1,460 less.

At $31,990, the high-end Tiguan SEL is now $2,180 less.

The price cuts don't apply to the Tiguan SEL Premium, the range-topping trim level that still stickers for $37,150.

All-wheel drive is still a $1,300 option on every trim level. Surprisingly, the price cuts don't come at the expense of any standard features.

MORE: Read our 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan review

With the cuts, the Tiguan's base price now undercuts the 2018 Nissan Rogue's cost of entry, though it remains higher than those of the high-volume Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4. The RAV4, Rogue, and CR-V were the top three best-selling crossovers in the U.S. last year.

In an email to The Car Connection, a VW representative said that the Tiguan's standard and optional equipment is unchanged despite the hefty price drop.

The trade journal reports that the reduced Tiguan sticker prices are effective immediately and apply to models in stock at dealerships. The automaker will send updated window stickers with the lower prices to dealers for vehicles currently in inventory.

The price of the carryover previous-generation Tiguan, known this year as the 2018 VW Tiguan Limited, carries over.