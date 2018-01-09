The best new car features of 2018

New cars are not simple. They're beginning to look and act more like electronics than basic transportation. Even basic commuter cars available for under $20,000 now boast high-resolution touchscreens with advanced smartphone connectivity and a host of cameras that feed systems that can steer away from obstacles or apply the brakes to avoid a collision.

Collectively, The Car Connection's editorial team has put countless miles on every new car on the market. But our evaluations are about more than just seat time: we've poked, we've prodded, we've pushed buttons, and we've played with advanced features in an effort to determine what features work, what features don't, and what features fall in between.

Read along for a look at some of our favorites. They range from simple reminders designed to make our lives easier to major steps on the road toward self-driving cars.