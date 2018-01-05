Best-selling cars, Lithium-ion batteries, 2019 Ford Ranger leaked: What’s New @ The Car Connection

These were the 10 best-selling new cars and trucks in the US in 2017

It's official, America. This is the land of crossovers and SUVs. The best-selling vehicles in America are now pickups and crossovers, not sedans—a marked departure from last year when four-doors took home two of the top five positions.

GM: Sticking Rudolf's nose on your car hurts fuel economy

Rudolf the Red Nosed Reindeer may be perfectly suited to guiding sleighs in inclement weather, but if you played Santa: The Home Game this year, the chances are the little guy took some of the edge off of your fuel economy. That’s according to GM, which tested a GMC Terrain in a wind tunnel to gauge the effects of antlers and a reindeer nose. For science.

2018 Mercedes-Benz C Class Review

The 2018 Mercedes C-Class reminds us that while a pretty face and lots of grip can grab our attention, beautiful cars with great all-around performance and utility are the cars we want to drive, and to keep.

2019 Ford Ranger for Thailand leaked - Image via NewRangerClub Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority



2019 Ford Ranger leaked

Ford is bringing back the Ranger for 2019 and the first photos of the mid-size pickup truck have hit the web.

Hit Go Baby Go in your very own Eleanor Mustang for $189K

Although the days of Toby Halicki's 40-minute chase scenes seem to be long and lamentably gone, his production company has licensed the Eleanor name of the special “Gone in 60 Seconds” Mustang for recreation. No, not the 1974 version of the movie but 2000’s remake starring Nicolas Cage and one very cool 1967 Ford Shelby GT500 finished in Dupont Pepper Gray.

Here's your chance to safely purchase a Ford GT

Remember the song and dance one had to perform to be among the lucky few afforded the chance to buy a 2017 Ford GT?

Lithium-ion cell and battery pack assembly for Nissan Leaf electric car in Sunderland, U.K., plant Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports



Batteries in autonomous electric cars must be more durable: lithium-ion pioneer

We tend to take batteries for granted.

Day after day, we recharge batteries and expect them to work without giving a thought to how they work or to their state of health.

Mainstream media on electric cars: more thoughtful on their growth

As with any innovation, coverage of plug-in electric cars by mainstream media has been, shall we say, variable.

Are you optimistic about efforts to address climate change? Take our Twitter poll

Ten years ago, energy security may have been as much a driving force behind electric cars for U.S. policymakers as climate change.