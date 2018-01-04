These were the 10 best-selling new cars and trucks in the US in 2017

It's official, America. This is the land of crossovers and SUVs. The best-selling vehicles in America are now pickups and crossovers, not sedans—a marked departure from last year when four-doors took home two of the top five positions.

In 2017, Americans flip-flopped in favor of crossovers and SUVs. The top sellers were once again the Ford F-Series, Chevrolet Silverado, and Ram Truck, which are available in myriad configurations and are popular with commercial users. This year, the Toyota RAV4 slipped into fourth place and the Nissan Rogue and Rogue Sport—which the Japanese automaker bundles together when reporting sales—took home fifth.

A redesigned Toyota Camry took sixth place followed by a trio of Hondas—CR-V, Civic, and Accord—and finally the Toyota Corolla rounded out the top 10.

Read along for our analysis of the 10 best-sellers of last year.