2018 Range Rover, 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen, Plug-in electric car sales: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Review

The 2018 Land Rover Range Rover may be the definition of capability. It’s cool, calm, collected, and composed on any sort of terrain—from rocky trails to curvy canyons. The Range Rover is one of our highest-rated vehicles at 8.6 out of 10 overall.

The Hurricane Harvey and Irma car sales boom is already over

The sheer number of cars destroyed by hurricanes Harvey and Irma in 2017—by some estimates totaling north of half a million vehicles—resulted a boom for both new and used car sales. That's hardly unexpected.

2018 Mitsubishi Mirage Review

The 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage remains what it’s been since its launch five years ago: a minicar used as family transportation in many less-affluent markets that’s been adapted to entry-level U.S. commuter-car duty. It is offered in three trim levels: the base ES, the mid-range SE, and the high-end GT.

2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class leaked - Image via AutoWeek.nl Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority



2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class leaked

The first photos of Mercedes-Benz’s redesigned G-Class have leaked ahead of the vehicle’s January 15 debut at the 2018 North American International Auto Show. The photos were published on Dutch website AutoWeek.nl and reveal in full the design of the new off-roader.

Report: Ford cancels redesign of Fusion for North America

Ford in a letter sent to suppliers has stated that the redesign of the Fusion for North America and the related Mondeo for Europe has been canceled, The Detroit News reports.

How Mercedes is boosting the off-road prowess of its 2019 G-Class

The reveal of Mercedes-Benz’s first full redesign for its iconic G-Class is almost here. The new SUV makes its debut on January 15 at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit but Mercedes has already let slip some of the details.

2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports



Plug-in electric car sales in Dec: 2017 to set new record, Bolt EV ends strong (more updates)

It was clear late last year that the number of plug-in electric cars sold in the U.S. during 2017 would set a new record.

Shenzhen now uses only electric buses: 16,500 of them

Over the last few years, the Chinese government has begun to push electric vehicles with all its might.

Concept for Kia Niro EV all-electric wagon to appear at CES

We've long known that the Kia Niro wagon would get an all-electric version to accompany the 2017 Niro Hybrid and the just-launched 2018 Niro Plug-In Hybrid.