China's plush toward electrification, Nissan reads your brain, Mercedes C350e driven: What’s New @ The Car Connection

China halts production of 500-plus gas-guzzling cars

China’s Vehicle Technology Service Center has announced a large-scale stop-sale of various gas guzzling cars, including some that are effective January 1st. The move is part of the Chinese government’s ongoing efforts to curb pollution and promote electric vehicles.

Survey: Appraising your trade-in online makes for a smoother haggling process

Nearly three-quarters of new car buyers go online to get an idea of what their trade-in vehicle is worth prior to going to the dealership, and almost two-thirds of those estimates are accurate, according to a recent survey conducted for Automotive News. In other words, about half of all car buyers walk into a dealership with a rough understanding of what their car is worth.

2018 Kia Cadenza Review

What’s a full-size sedan to do when it’s not supposed to be a luxury car?

Nissan Brain-to-Vehicle (B2V) technology Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority



Nissan developing technology to read your thoughts

Imagine a world where you can send instructions to your car with your thoughts alone.

Infiniti previews new design language, potential flagship sedan with Q Inspiration concept

Infiniti on Wednesday gave us our first look at a sedan concept the brand plans to unveil on January 15 at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

Get ready for the Mercedes-Benz G-Class debut on January 15

The mighty Mercedes-Benz G-Class is in for its first major redesign since the vehicle was introduced in civilian form in 1979, and the new version of the iconic Gelandewagen will be revealed to the world on January 15 at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit. In the lead up, Mercedes has released a video that highlights the G-Class’ longevity.

2018 Mercedes-Benz C350e, Catskill Mountains, NY, Nov 2017 Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports



2018 Mercedes-Benz C350e: plug-in hybrid luxury sedan driven

It's been two and a half years since we drove the plug-in hybrid version of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan at its San Francisco launch event.

Automaker push to delay, modify, or kill CAFE is nothing new

As automakers yet again lobby Washington to roll back planned fuel-economy targets for 2025, they've employed some familiar tactics to drive the point home to lawmakers.

Fossil fuels only part of human carbon emissions; land use, deforestation matter too

In discussions of climate change, much of the focus has been on the combustion of fossil fuels: coal, oil and its gasoline and diesel-fuel derivatives, and natural gas.