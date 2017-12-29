Apple's AI future, Alfa Romeo SUV, Ford thinks globally: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Apple: Self-driving cars shouldn’t need a map

According to a recent patent filing, Apple’s engineers are working on a self-driving navigation system that uses sensors to determine which route to take, with no reliance on stored or downloaded maps.

2018 Mercedes-Benz G Class Review

The 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class is a soldier in a business suit. This boxy SUV icon has survived volatile fuel prices and war zones for more than 40 years, but a new model is just around the corner.

Lexus slices 2018 RX 450h hybrid price

The 2018 Lexus RX 450h is nearly $7,500 cheaper to buy this year than it was in 2017. However, good deals usually come come with a caveat and the 2018 RX 450h is no exception.

2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority



First details on Alfa Romeo’s X5 rival

Alfa Romeo has at least two more SUVs in the works, one positioned below the Stelvio and another above it.

Porsche reminds us that the 911 was originally called a 901

The numbers 9, 1 and 1, arranged in that order, are today iconic among sports car fans. The arrangement is the name of the car that signifies the essence of Porsche, so clearly it’s very important to the automaker.

When worlds collide: AMG once tuned the Mitsubishi Galant

AMG is well-known as the in-house tuner for Mercedes-Benz. However, it wasn't always that way. Until 1999 AMG used to do its tuning work for any automaker willing to pay. We bet you didn't know that once upon a time the Japanese automaker Mitsubishi was willing to pay for some German tuning. Thus the world got this incredibly obscure 1991 Mitsubishi Galant tuned by AMG.

2018 Ford C-Max Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports



Ford: China will lead our electric-car effort, 300-mile electric SUV to be built in Mexico

As we start to look toward the 2019 model year, it's worth noting that Ford hasn't introduced a single new hybrid, plug-in hybrid, or electric vehicle since 2013.

Faraday Future, primary investor crushed by mounting debt, lawsuits

Struggling Faraday Future and its founding investor Jia Yueting are facing financial and legal woes that threaten the company's existence.

Trump Administration on climate change: denial, confrontation, some cooperation

Just one year into the Trump administration, numerous high-level government officials have denied, downplayed, and eliminated government mentions of climate change and its effects.