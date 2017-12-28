Lexus RX hybrid, Preston Tucker's car, Volvo electrics: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Lexus slices 2018 RX 450h hybrid price

The 2018 Lexus RX 450h is nearly $7,500 cheaper to buy this year than it was in 2017. However, good deals usually come come with a caveat and the 2018 RX 450h is no exception.

2017 Porsche 718 Review

The Porsche Boxster and Cayman are no more—sort of. For 2017, the duo picks up a new first name along with a new turbo-4 powerplant.

Uber to sell its leasing business

Uber is ready to sell off its two-year-old Xchange leasing program, according to multiple reports. Earlier in 2017, Uber announced it was planning on ending the program due to heavy losses. While the company had previously estimated losses averaging nearly $500 per car, new revelations place that figure closer to $9,000.

Tucker 48 heading to RM Sotheby's auction Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority



Preston Tucker's personal 1948 Tucker expected to command more than $1M at January auction

The Tucker Corporation was merely a flash in the late 1940s pan, but it remains an incredibly intriguing story in American automobile history. The company's turmoil, conspiracy, and demise is a story that was documented, with some creative license, in the 1988 motion picture "Tucker: The Man and His Dream," starring Jeff Bridges and directed by Francis Ford Coppola. Only 51 Tucker sedans were produced and 47 survive. One very important survivor will grace RM Sotheby's Arizona auction on January 18. It's not only rare, it was Preston Tucker's personal car.

This could be the mid-engine Corvette’s LT7 twin-turbo V-8

A major clue regarding the mid-engine C8 Chevrolet Corvette may have been revealed.

Aston Martin recalls over 5,000 cars in US

Aston Martin has issued a pair of recalls that affect a significant portion of its customers in the United States as over 5,000 cars are involved.

2018 Volvo XC60 Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports



Volvo to offer multiple electric cars, battery-size options, starting in 2020

Volvo has confirmed its second electric car for the brand will be a version of the V40 compact hatchback it plans to unveil within the year.

Why diesel beats solar for disaster recovery in places like Puerto Rico

Call it the Ikea mindset.

What topic should we have covered less in 2017? Take our Twitter poll

No single definition exists for the idea of "green car," and very few shoppers set out to go buy a green car.