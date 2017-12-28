Lexus slices 2018 RX 450h hybrid price

The 2018 Lexus RX 450h is nearly $7,500 cheaper to buy this year than it was in 2017. However, good deals usually come come with a caveat and the 2018 RX 450h is no exception.

The RX 450h hybrid now lists for $46,690, including a mandatory $995 destination charge. That figure puts the most efficient Lexus crossover at just $1,025 more than an equivalent non-hybrid RX 350 with all-wheel drive. Lexus' generosity comes at a price, though, as some formerly standard luxury features like heated and cooled leather seats, a power moonroof, blind-spot monitors, and roof rails are now on the options list.

As CarsDirect points out, adding the equipment that was standard bumps the price up to $52,975. That's still about $1,000 less than last year, so this one's definitely a win for consumers. All-wheel drive is still standard on the RX 450h hybrid; the RX 350 is available with front- or all-wheel drive.

Still, that's a hefty discount for any RX 450h—especially for buyers who don't want a fully-loaded luxury crossover.

The RX lineup will grow—literally—soon with the addition of an extended-wheelbase model with a third row of seats. The new Lexus RX L will be available in both hybrid and standard drivetrain configurations when it goes on sale in early 2018.