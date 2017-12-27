Uber to sell its leasing business

Prototype from Uber’s fully autonomous ride-sharing fleet
A. Mark Miller A. Mark Miller Reporter
December 27, 2017

Uber is ready to sell off its two-year-old Xchange leasing program, according to multiple reports. Earlier in 2017, Uber announced it was planning on ending the program due to heavy losses. While the company had previously estimated losses averaging nearly $500 per car, new revelations place that figure closer to $9,000.

On every car.

Leasing specialist Fair is set to purchase the program, though the price is yet to be announced. The Wall Street Journal, citing anonymous sources with knowledge of the deal, said Uber will acquire a stake in Fair. It will also offer its drivers access to Fair’s leasing network, which pairs drivers with vehicles within their price range.

Uber started its Xchange program in 2015, ostensibly with the aim of increasing its pool of drivers by leasing cars to those who wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford one. The program’s key features include low down payments and weekly car payments deducted directly from the drivers’ Uber paychecks. With a business model largely dependant on borrowers with subprime credit, Xchange has come under fire for what some describe as predatory lending tactics.

Xchange is not Fair’s first attempt at purchasing a marketplace network. Last year, it attempted to purchase online marketplace Beepi, and earlier this year Fair raised over a billion dollars in a round of funding that included BMW’s iVentures, Mercedes-Benz, and Penske Automotive Group.

Tags:
2018
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2018
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2019 Jeep Cherokee adopts more conventional styling 2019 Jeep Cherokee adopts more conventional styling
Thor Trucks arrives as the latest electric-semi competitor Thor Trucks arrives as the latest electric-semi competitor
Care By Volvo plans Netflix-style subscriptions for cars; here are the details Care By Volvo plans Netflix-style subscriptions for cars; here are the details
2018 Jeep Wrangler price climbs to $28,190 2018 Jeep Wrangler price climbs to $28,190
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.
 