The safest cars of 2018

The safest new cars have a few things in common: they're well-outfitted with safety gear that can help prevent a collision, they have exceptionally strong structures, and they are easy for drivers to see out of.

Making safety a priority in your new-car shopping is easy since all vehicles on sale today have a raft of airbags, standard anti-lock brakes, and stability control. Most offer technology that allows them to apply the brakes automatically—even if the driver doesn't react to a series of audible and sometimes visual warnings.

However, buying the safest car on the road isn't as easy as it sounds. We've based our ratings here on crash-testing by the IIHS and the NHTSA, as well as an evaluation of the safety gear made standard or available at a reasonable price point by the automaker. The insurance industry-funded IIHS' tests are stringent and now include a headlight effectiveness evaluation and testing to ensure that cars are just as safe for front seat passengers as they are for drivers. The federal government's NHTSA doesn't test cars as thoroughly, but its figures are still important to consider.

Moreover, we also consider cars that provide excellent outward visibility from a multi-adjustable driver's seat. Some cars perform well in crash-testing and offer the latest tech, but they may have thick roof pillars that impede the view out.

With that information in mind, click through to see all the top achievers in safety for 2018 arranged alphabetically, thus far.