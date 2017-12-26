Aston Martin issues rare recall

British sports car builder Aston Martin will take the uncommon measure of recalling about 5,500 examples of its 2009-2015 models over two safety concerns.

Almost 3,500 Aston Martin DB9, DBS, Rapide, Virage, and Vanquish luxury cars will be recalled to address a transmission park pawl that may not engage correctly, which could lead the vehicles to roll when owners think that the vehicles are secured when parked. The recall covers the 2009 through 2015 model years and a posting on the NHTSA's website says owners should be receiving notices on or after February 1, 2018.

A second, separate recall covers almost 2,000 DB9 and DBS coupes and convertibles built between 2005 and 2009 over battery cables that run behind the passenger compartment and could be severed when the power driver's seat is pushed all the way back. Should the battery cable be severed, it increases the risk of a fire inside the vehicle.

Like the first recall, owners of affected vehicles should receive notice on or after February 1, 2018.

Small luxury brands like Aston Martin aren't immune to recalls, but their limited production volume means that such notices are unusual. About a fifth of Aston Martin's new car sales are in the U.S., but it is not clear if the recalls will cover cars sold elsewhere.