Sporty crossovers, Aston Martin Vulcan, Jaguar I-Pace: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2018 Mazda CX-5 vs. 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio: Compare Cars

Sporty and crossover SUV used to go together like oil and water. That’s no longer the case, and luckily for buyers the engineers and designers at Mazda and Alfa Romeo understand that a commanding view out, utility for cargo and gear, all-weather traction, and fun-to-drive aren’t mutually exclusive terms.

2018 Kia Niro Review

The 2018 Kia Niro is a compact wagon that its maker wants you to view as a crossover utility. It comes only as a hybrid or a plug-in hybrid that’s new this year, though we expect an all-electric version to arrive for 2019 or 2020. Trim levels differ between the two powertrains: the higher-volume Niro Hybrid is offered in base FE, mid-level LX and EX, and high-end Touring trims, while the plug-in hybrid comes in LX, EX, and EX Premium.

Pickups versus sedans: Google’s Street View can predict political leanings

A team at Stanford is using Google Street View images to successfully predict election results. Aside from the sheer vastness of information publicly available on Google, the big takeaway is that a preponderance of sedans indicates that a given area is likely to vote democratic, while pickup trucks indicate republican leanings. And the imminent obsolescence of human polling data.

Aston Martin Vulcan road car conversion - Image via Lovecars Enlarge Photo

First Aston Martin Vulcan road car conversion completed

There are only 24 Aston Martin Vulcans in existence and so far just one of them can be legally driven on the street.

Lexus still open to UX sub-compact crossover in US

Lexus lacks a sub-compact crossover, but it will likely soon introduce a production version of the UX concept shown at the 2016 Paris auto show. Lexus originally imagined the production crossover for Europe only, but things may have changed at the brand.

Report: Next Land Rover Defender to offer all-electric option

Land Rover hinted at it to Motor Authority. Now it appears to be true. At a press event for the Land Rover Range Rover Velar in October, Land Rover told Motor Authority an electrified Defender off-road SUV wasn't off the table without confirming or denying such a powertrain. Now, a report published by Motoring on Thursday claims not only will electrified options be part of the powertrain lineup, but an all-electric option will be available as well.

Jaguar I-Pace concept, 2016 Los Angeles Auto Show Enlarge Photo

First Euro prices for Jaguar I-Pace electric car released; US $70K to $80K?

While prices for the Jaguar I-Pace electric car that launches next year haven't been announced for the U.S., figures appearing across the pond provide a good starting point for some guesstimation.

China's aggressive plan to counter climate change leaves US government in the dust

As the Trump administration abandons numerous U.S. efforts to rein in emissions of the climate-change gas carbon dioxide over time, another large polluter is pushing ahead with an aggressive plan to slash pollution from energy producers.

Which plug-in hybrid would you buy today if you had to? Twitter poll results

The Chevrolet Volt, now in its second generation, has long been the king of mass-market plug-in hybrids.