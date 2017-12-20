2019 Jeep Cherokee, 2018 Buick Regal Sportback, Honda Insight returns: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2019 Jeep Cherokee adopts more conventional styling

It may not look like the box it came in like its distinctive namesake did, but the 2019 Jeep Cherokee adopts a more conservative look that discards with the quirky trio of lights seen in last year's model.

2018 Hyundai Sonata Review

With three different engines and a bevy of trim levels, the 2018 Hyundai Sonata may sound complicated—it's not. The sharp mid-size sedan is a good value and better looking now.

2018 Jaguar F-Type Review

This year, there’s officially a 2018 Jaguar F-Type for every sports and touring car shopper’s needs. Although neither as dynamically sharp as the Porsche 911 and Chevrolet Corvette, nor as stately as a traditional GT car, the F-Type strikes a nice balance and becomes more attainable this year thanks to a new base turbo-4 engine.

2018 Buick Regal Sportback first drive review: the crossover of cars

The decision to do away with a sedan shape and offer the 2018 Buick Regal as a hatchback (called Sportback) and a wagon (called Tour X) is an odd one at first blush. After all, mid-size sedans traditionally have been among the strongest selling vehicles, while hatchbacks and especially wagons have seen little success.

Italian firm Lazzarini Design shows retro flying car concept

Most flying car concepts we've seen don't bear much resemblance to the traditional automobile. Instead, they forge a path forward with futuristic design and new ideas. Italian firm Lazzarini Design has bucked the trend with its conceptual flying car based on a 1920s Italian luxury vehicle.

Flat-lined? New Subaru WRX may ditch boxer engine

The next-generation Subaru WRX may skip one of its signature details when it's released in 2020, a report from Autocar suggested Monday.

2019 Honda Insight prototype to debut at Detroit auto show

The end-of-year holiday season is just really starting, but information on Detroit auto show debuts next month is coming in.

VW extends dirty-diesel bonus in Germany; 8 percent traded for new electric car

A scrappage scheme in Germany launched by Volkswagen to take the dirtiest diesels off the road has been extended beyond its planned end date of this month.

Tesla gives in, adds local charging ports on Chinese Model S, Model X electric cars

The national EV charging network in China is growing by leaps and bounds, but that expansion has not been as standardized as in the U.S. or Europe.