2019 Jeep Cherokee adopts more conventional styling

It may not look like the box it came in like its distinctive namesake did, but the 2019 Jeep Cherokee adopts a more conservative look that discards with the quirky trio of lights seen in last year's model.

The handful of images that Jeep released Tuesday show a 2019 Cherokee with angles baked into its seven-slot grille, headlights and LED running lamps integrated into a single unit, and revised taillights. Most notable is the move away from reptilian running lights mounted high on the outgoing Cherokee's fenders and the headlights tucked below into their own housing. The running lights and headlights are now grouped together as one, which puts the Cherokee more in line with the larger Grand Cherokee.

It's not a full redesign of the current Cherokee that debuted for the 2014 model year, but the changes straddle the line between subtle and distinctive.

The refreshed Cherokee will debut to the media in January at the 2019 Detroit auto show.

Up front, the Cherokee's grille no longer curves into the hood. Instead, there's a distinct angularity to the way it bends. That's an historical design cue Jeep brought back with the 2018 Wrangler, which serves as the brand's de facto flagship.

From the side, the updated 2019 Cherokee appears to differ little aside from new wheel designs on the Limited and Trailhawk trim levels shown in the images the automaker handed out. New taillights still mounted high on the tailgate round out the changes outside. Aside from more delicate silver trim detailing around the Cherokee's infotainment screen, the 2019 model's interior appears to be largely carried over.

What we don't know is what, if anything, will change under the Cherokee's hood for the 2019 model year. Stay tuned.