2018 Toyota Camry review, HBO's Agnelli documentary, 2018 Kia Niro Plug-In: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2018 Toyota Camry Review

The 2018 Toyota Camry is a new generation of the mid-size sedan that’s been the best-selling car in the U.S. for the last 15 years.

This small Fiat failed Europe’s stringent crash tests

Much like in the United States, safety standards in Europe are increasingly more stringent. Just as the IIHS gave out far fewer Top Safety Pick+ awards for 2018 the Euro NCAP organization recently downgraded several models upon retesting after each received a mid-life-cycle facelift.

2018 Jaguar F-Type Review

This year, there’s officially a 2018 Jaguar F-Type for every sports and touring car shopper’s needs. Although neither as dynamically sharp as the Porsche 911 and Chevrolet Corvette, nor as stately as a traditional GT car, the F-Type strikes a nice balance and becomes more attainable this year thanks to a new base turbo-4 engine.

Gianni Agnelli (Photo courtesy HBO) Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority



HBO documentary "Agnelli" examines famed Fiat leader and his equally famous playboy persona

The stories about Gianni Agnelli, former president of Fiat, are as bronzed and fashionably cavalier as the Italian tycoon was in life.

2018 Volkswagen Touareg spy shots

Volkswagen is in the midst of an SUV onslaught that will see existing models like the Tiguan and Touareg not only redesigned but joined by several all-new models.

2019 Chevy Corvette ZR1 can shoot flames from its exhaust

When Chevrolet pulled the wraps off of the 2019 Corvette ZR1, a little nugget of information caught our attention.

2018 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports



2018 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid first drive review

Some plug-in hybrid models are easily distinguishable from the rest of the cars their maker sells.

Weltmeister EX5: first electric car from $1 billion Chinese company you've never heard of

After numerous positions with BorgWarner, Fiat Group, Volvo, and China's largest automaker Geely, an executive named Freeman Shen has finally rolled out his own creation.

Singapore launches electric-car sharing program using Bollore BlueCars

Some of us take for granted the difficulty and cost of owning a car, but more alternatives exist today than did 10 years ago.