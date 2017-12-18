Failed crash test, 2019 Chevy Silverado debuts, Toyota's electric ambitions: What’s New @ The Car Connection

This small Fiat failed Europe’s stringent crash tests

Much like in the United States, safety standards in Europe are increasingly more stringent. Just as the IIHS gave out far fewer Top Safety Pick+ awards for 2018 the Euro NCAP organization recently downgraded several models upon retesting after each received a mid-life-cycle facelift.

What's New for 2018: Audi

For 2018, the Audi lineup sees myriad small changes—but there's even more to come next year.

Uber looks beyond cars in Middle East

The idea of using an app to hail a bus might not be as sexy as summoning a flying taxi in Dubai or Dallas, but for Uber, it might be a path to profitability. As a means of beating traffic in ways no car possibly could, the company has begun utilizing alternate modes of transportation in Cairo. If the experiment is successful, the expansion could find its way into other markets.

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Trail Boss Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority



2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Trail Boss takes bowtie brand to new heights

With its factory lift kit, the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Trail Boss that debuted Saturday at a surprise event deep in the heart of pickup country has big boots to fill.

New VW Touareg tipped for 2018 Beijing auto show debut

Volkswagen is working on a redesign for its Touareg, and according to Just-Auto’s sources the new mid-size SUV will make its debut next April at the 2018 Beijing auto show.

Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan on sale next fall, possibly starting below $30K

Mercedes-Benz is working on its next-generation compact car range, and included in this range will be the first-ever A-Class sedan.

2018 Toyota Prius Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports



Toyota plans 1 million zero-emission vehicles a year by 2030: our analysis

Sales of plug-in electric cars are rising steadily in North America, Europe, and Asia, with roughly 2 million now on the world's roads.

Electrify America contracts with Greenlots for electric-car charging sites, installations

The $2 billion electric-vehicle infrastructure program funded by Volkswagen as part of its diesel-emission scandal settlement has picked an installer to roll out some of the first phase of its electric-car charging network.

Four of Wards' Top 10 Engines are actually electric or electrified powertrains

The industry trade journal WardsAuto has been giving out "Best Engine" awards for 24 years now, and this year's list includes some interesting choices.