This small Fiat failed Europe’s stringent crash tests

A. Mark Miller A. Mark Miller Reporter
December 18, 2017

Much like in the United States, safety standards in Europe are increasingly more stringent. Just as the IIHS gave out far fewer Top Safety Pick+ awards for 2018 the Euro NCAP organization recently downgraded several models upon retesting after each received a mid-life-cycle facelift.

The most shocking of the results, is undoubtedly the Fiat Punto, which didn’t just flunk, but scored a zero en route to becoming the European automotive equivalent of the Cleveland Browns.

The Punto isn't sold in the U.S. or Canada, but it was previously sold in Mexico and is offered in nearly every other global market.

All total, Euro NCAP tested 15 models, some new, some facelifted, and assessed the safety on a five-star scale. Of those, six received five stars: the BMW 6 Series; Jaguar F-Pace; Kia’s Kona, Stinger, and Stonic; and the Toyota Yaris. One, the Toyota Aygo, received four stars, and eight received three.

In a statement about the latest round of testing, Euro NCAP Secretary General Michael Van Ratingen said, “the fact that older cars cannot compete illustrates the pace at which the vehicle industry is innovating safety and the willingness and ability of competitive manufacturers to meet the highest standards. Those who do not keep their cars up to the latest standards get left behind, as these results clearly show.”

The way NCAP’s ratings work, a vehicle must exceed a minimum points threshold in four areas tested — occupant safety, pedestrian protection, driver assistance, and crash avoidance — in order to qualify for the star ranking system. Technically, Punto would have received two stars for occupant safety and pedestrian protection, but according to Euro NCAP, its lack of driver assistance and crash avoidance systems, were enough to disqualify it from the star system.

Tags:
2018
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2018
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2018 Jeep Wrangler price climbs to $28,190 2018 Jeep Wrangler price climbs to $28,190
Thor Trucks arrives as the latest electric-semi competitor Thor Trucks arrives as the latest electric-semi competitor
Care By Volvo plans Netflix-style subscriptions for cars; here are the details Care By Volvo plans Netflix-style subscriptions for cars; here are the details
Crossover to the small side: 2018 Nissan Kicks SUV video preview Crossover to the small side: 2018 Nissan Kicks SUV video preview
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.
 