What's New for 2018: Audi

For 2018, the Audi lineup sees myriad small changes—but there's even more to come next year.
Soon, an all-new flagship will arrive: the 2019 Audi A8. Look for its style and features to influence the brand's lineup for the next decade. Hot on its heels is an all-new A7 that will be followed up by a similarly revised A6.
For now, the automaker welcomes a new A5 range that now includes a stylish five-door hatchback in the vein of the downright gorgeous A7. Additionally, a redesigned Q5 crossover was an early 2018 model when it hit the market in the spring of 2017.
2018 Audi Q7Enlarge Photo
Here's a more comprehensive look at what you'll find in an Audi showroom this year:
2018 Audi A3:
- Heated front seats standard.
- Two USB inputs now on all models.
- Minor equipment shuffling
2018 Audi A4:
- Black Optic exterior appearance package option.
- Lineup shuffled slightly with fewer front-wheel drive versions.
2018 Audi A5:
- Style/utility-oriented take on Audi A4.
- Available as coupe, convertible, and new hatchback configuration.
- Lineup mostly mirrors A4 as far as standard/optional equipment.
2018 Audi A6:
- Navigation and keyless ignition now standard.
- Minor trim level shuffling.
2018 Audi A7:
- Supercharged V-6 adds 7 horsepower.
- New Competition package features firmer suspension, sport-tuned steering.
2018 Audi A8:
- Unchanged ahead of all-new 2019 model.
2018 Audi Q3:
- Largely unchanged.
2018 Audi Q5:
- All-new model available with 4- and 6-cylinder power.
- Major tech improvements include "virtual cockpit" instrument cluster option.
- SQ5 models offers higher-performance take on compact crossover body.
- Went on sale early in 2017.
2018 Audi Q7:
- Keyless ignition now standard.
- Bose audio system included on Premium Plus trim level.
2018 Audi R8:
- Black Optic appearance package with special 20-inch wheels, dark accents.
- LED headlights standard on V10 Plus.
- Audi Sport badge affixed to all models.
2018 Audi S3:
- Minor equipment upgrades like standard heated seats and two USB ports.
- Optional magnetic dampers.
2018 Audi S4:
- All-new model based on Audi A4 but with 3.0-liter V-6 engine, 8-speed automatic.
- Standard all-wheel drive.
- Sport-tuned suspension.
- Even more aggressive RS4 to follow.
2018 Audi S5:
- See A5 above, apply S4 power, suspension, styling.
2018 Audi S6:
- Unchanged.
2018 Audi S7:
- New sport exhaust system option.
2018 Audi S8:
- Unchanged.
2018 Audi TT:
- 5-cylinder, 400-hp TT RS joins lineup.
- Track-ready suspension.
- Hits 60 mph in just 3.7 seconds.
