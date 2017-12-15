What's New for 2018: Audi

For 2018, the Audi lineup sees myriad small changes—but there's even more to come next year.

Soon, an all-new flagship will arrive: the 2019 Audi A8. Look for its style and features to influence the brand's lineup for the next decade. Hot on its heels is an all-new A7 that will be followed up by a similarly revised A6.

For now, the automaker welcomes a new A5 range that now includes a stylish five-door hatchback in the vein of the downright gorgeous A7. Additionally, a redesigned Q5 crossover was an early 2018 model when it hit the market in the spring of 2017.

2018 Audi Q7 Enlarge Photo

Here's a more comprehensive look at what you'll find in an Audi showroom this year:

2018 Audi A3:

- Heated front seats standard.

- Two USB inputs now on all models.

- Minor equipment shuffling

2018 Audi A4:

- Black Optic exterior appearance package option.

- Lineup shuffled slightly with fewer front-wheel drive versions.

2018 Audi A5:

- Style/utility-oriented take on Audi A4.

- Available as coupe, convertible, and new hatchback configuration.

- Lineup mostly mirrors A4 as far as standard/optional equipment.

2018 Audi A6:

- Navigation and keyless ignition now standard.

- Minor trim level shuffling.

2018 Audi A7:

- Supercharged V-6 adds 7 horsepower.

- New Competition package features firmer suspension, sport-tuned steering.

2018 Audi A8:

- Unchanged ahead of all-new 2019 model.

2018 Audi Q3:

- Largely unchanged.

2018 Audi Q5:

- All-new model available with 4- and 6-cylinder power.

- Major tech improvements include "virtual cockpit" instrument cluster option.

- SQ5 models offers higher-performance take on compact crossover body.

- Went on sale early in 2017.

2018 Audi Q7:

- Keyless ignition now standard.

- Bose audio system included on Premium Plus trim level.

2018 Audi R8:

- Black Optic appearance package with special 20-inch wheels, dark accents.

- LED headlights standard on V10 Plus.

- Audi Sport badge affixed to all models.

2018 Audi S3:

- Minor equipment upgrades like standard heated seats and two USB ports.

- Optional magnetic dampers.

2018 Audi S4:

- All-new model based on Audi A4 but with 3.0-liter V-6 engine, 8-speed automatic.

- Standard all-wheel drive.

- Sport-tuned suspension.

- Even more aggressive RS4 to follow.

2018 Audi S5:

- See A5 above, apply S4 power, suspension, styling.

2018 Audi S6:

- Unchanged.

2018 Audi S7:

- New sport exhaust system option.

2018 Audi S8:

- Unchanged.

2018 Audi TT:

- 5-cylinder, 400-hp TT RS joins lineup.

- Track-ready suspension.

- Hits 60 mph in just 3.7 seconds.