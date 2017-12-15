Self-driving car insurance discount, Toyota concept, Chinese electric cars: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Tesla partners with British insurer for Autopilot discount

British insurer Direct Line is now offering a 5 percent discount to Tesla drivers to encourage them to use semi-autonomous driving tech. The offer is part of a collaboration between the insurance company and Tesla, which is estimated to have sold over 2,500 vehicles equipped with its Autopilot tech in the U.K. to date.

What's New for 2018: GMC

General Motors' continued efforts to differentiate its truck brand from the rest of its offerings are in full force this year.

2018 Subaru Impreza Review

The 2018 Subaru Impreza is a compact sedan or hatchback that offers the four-seasons security of all-wheel drive as standard. But you don’t have to be a snowbelter to appreciate the Impreza’s virtues.

Teaser for Toyota GT Super Sport concept debuting at 2018 Tokyo Auto Salon Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority



Toyota readies Le Mans prototype-inspired GR supercar concept

Toyota will use next month’s 2018 Tokyo Auto Salon tuning fest to present a supercar concept with a design influenced by the hugely successful TS050 Hybrid Le Mans prototype that competes in the World Endurance Championship.

Subaru reveals pricing for BRZ tS and WRX STI Type RA, only 1,000 cars planned

Subaru has a pair of exciting performance machines available for 2018 but you had better be quick as each is limited to just 500 units.

Nissan's mini car wash tests paint quality on a small scale

For a large portion of the U.S., and around the world, the time for snow, slush, and ice is here. And that means drivers will line car washes ready to whisk away the muck, salt, and other debris. Nissan knows this and the brand employs the cutest little car wash you've ever seen to ensure car washes are no match for paint quality.

2016 BYD Tang plug-in hybrid SUV, made in China Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports



Why China will beat U.S. in electric-car battle: urgency, regulations

As the electric-vehicle market matures and more global automakers commit to building battery-powered cars, one driving force has emerged to lead the pack.

All-electric Chinese cargo ship will be used to haul coal

A shipyard in China has built what it says is the world's first all-electric cargo ship, capable of hauling 2,000 metric tons of lading some 50 miles on a single charge.

Electric-car tax credit retained in Congressional tax reform bill: report

We'll likely never know whether it was the influence of auto lobbyists, pressure from the actual public, or a letter signed by two dozen mayors.