Thor Trucks arrives as the latest electric-semi competitor

While battery-electric cars slowly start to become viable daily transportation options, companies have begun looking to the commercial sector for a similar revolution. Specifically, many companies have their eyes on the semi-trailer truck market and there's a new face in town: Thor Trucks.

Thor revealed its first semi, the ET-One, Wednesday, and while it doesn't beat out the Tesla Semi's claimed specs, it presents itself as a viable option. The major stuff ticks all the right boxes; Thor said the ET-One will boast a 300-mile range, an 80,000-pound load, and a top speed of 70 mph. It even has a price ready, and it matches what's rumored for the Tesla Semi at $150,000.

Tesla and Thor aren't the only ones looking to cash in on the race to electric semis, however. Daimler revealed its own electric semi called the E-Fuso Vision One with a 217-mile range and Cummins beat Tesla to the electric-semi punch when it debuted the Urban Hauler Tractor with a 100-mile range. Cummins also said the electric powertrain can pair with a diesel engine to provide up to 300 miles. Tesla, Daimler, and now Thor are all talking purely electric powertrains, however.

As for payload ratings, Thor and Tesla also make similar claims; like the ET-One, the Tesla Semi will handle up to 80,000 pounds. The E-Fuso? Just 22,000 pounds, while the Cummins electric semi will muster up to 44,000 pounds. The ET-One also looks pretty cool in its own way.

A California entrepreneur, named Dakota Semler, founded Thor Trucks last year and has made big promises with its semi. But, it's ready to back up its claims. The company's website invites fleet owners to sign up for ET-One demos now. As for production, Thor didn't mention a date just yet, but it has some time. The Tesla Semi is still at least two years out.