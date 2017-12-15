What's New for 2018: Genesis

America's youngest car brand remains a two-vehicle lineup for 2018 as it awaits an onslaught of new models expected to pop up during the next calendar year as 2019 and 2020 models.

The company's G80 and G90 luxury four-doors see a few noteworthy changes. The G80 adds a sporty version with a new twin-turbo V-6 and myriad under-the-skin changes that all add up to an improved experience at a remarkably reasonable price. The larger G90 sees just a couple of updates.

Later in 2018 for the 2019 model year, Genesis will introduce a smaller sedan called the G70 that's designed to square off against the BMW 3-Series, Audi A4, and Cadillac ATS.

2018 Genesis G80 Sport

2018 Genesis G80 Sport

Here's a more comprehensive look at what you'll find in a Genesis showroom this year:

2018 Genesis G80
- New Genesis Sport features twin-turbo 3.8-liter V-6.
- Mild exterior styling revisions.
- Updated instrument cluster design and new shift lever.
- New pedestrian detection system added to range.

2018 Genesis G90
- LED headlights now standard.
- 5.0 Ultimate adds rear-seat entertainment as standard.

