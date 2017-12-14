2018 Toyota Prius, 2018 Infiniti QX80, Electric car buying: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2018 Toyota Prius Review

The 2018 Toyota Prius quietly marches on this year—literally and figuratively.

What's New for 2018: GMC

General Motors' continued efforts to differentiate its truck brand from the rest of its offerings are in full force this year.

What's New for 2018: Volkswagen

This year, the VW lineup grows upward and outward with the introduction of two new crossovers both available with seating for the entire family.

2018 Infiniti QX80 first drive review: age is more than a number

The 2018 Infiniti QX80 is a frustrating vehicle. It's (finally) attractive. There's a charming powertrain moving it along. And this big truck does luxury well, with beautiful leatherwork and a quiet cabin. But these attributes aren't enough to to overshadow the QX80's age.

US among initial launch markets for Polestar 1

The United States will be among the first countries to be offered the new Polestar 1 when the plug-in hybrid coupe starts deliveries in 2019. The others will include Sweden, the Netherlands, Norway, Germany and China.

Report: Ford to end North American production of Fusion

New reports surfaced on Wednesday claiming Ford is planning to concentrate production of the next-generation Fusion mid-size sedan in China.

Electric car buyers' struggle: practicality vs luxury, Chevy vs Tesla

Competition for the title of most popular electric car has sparked a long and highly charged race between Tesla and Chevrolet.

Renewable-fuel mandate ruling leaves no one happy: the best compromise?

As they say, the best compromise is usually the one that leaves all parties equally dissatisfied.

22 mayors join letter urging electric-car tax credit retention by Congress

Two bills from the Senate and House of Representatives that would radically reform U.S. tax policy for the first time in three decades are now being reconciled by a joint committee from both houses of Congress.