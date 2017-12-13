What's New for 2018: GMC

General Motors' continued efforts to differentiate its truck brand from the rest of its offerings are in full force this year.
The automaker's redesigned Terrain crossover has an all-new design and a transmission that set it apart from the related Chevrolet Equinox. Although they're the same under the skin, they don't look and feel much alike anymore, even when driven back-to-back.
Otherwise, GMC's lineup sees mostly minor changes. The Yukon range adds a new 10-speed automatic (co-developed with Ford, of all automakers) on versions with the big 6.2-liter V-8 engine.
2018 GMC Sierra 1500Enlarge Photo
Here's a more comprehensive look at what you'll find in a GMC showroom this year:
2018 GMC Acadia
- Unchanged.
2018 GMC Canyon
- Leather upholstery now available with All Terrain package.
- Windshield washer fluid sensor now standard.
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
- Rearview camera now standard on all trim levels.
- eAssist mild-hybrid available nationwide.
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- Rearview camera now standard.
- Sierra Denali gets new grille design
2018 GMC Terrain
- All-new compact crossover.
- Related to Chevrolet Equinox but with distinct interior, exterior, and transmission.
- Turbo-4 gas and diesel engine options.
- Terrain Denali offers more luxurious look.
2018 GMC Yukon
- New 10-speed automatic transmission fitted to optional 6.2-liter V-8.
- Ultimate trim package bundles popular high-end options on Yukon Denali.
Email This Page