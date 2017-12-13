What's New for 2018: GMC

2018 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate Black Edition
December 13, 2017

General Motors' continued efforts to differentiate its truck brand from the rest of its offerings are in full force this year.

The automaker's redesigned Terrain crossover has an all-new design and a transmission that set it apart from the related Chevrolet Equinox. Although they're the same under the skin, they don't look and feel much alike anymore, even when driven back-to-back.

Otherwise, GMC's lineup sees mostly minor changes. The Yukon range adds a new 10-speed automatic (co-developed with Ford, of all automakers) on versions with the big 6.2-liter V-8 engine.

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Here's a more comprehensive look at what you'll find in a GMC showroom this year:

2018 GMC Acadia
- Unchanged.

2018 GMC Canyon
- Leather upholstery now available with All Terrain package.
- Windshield washer fluid sensor now standard.

2018 GMC Sierra 1500
- Rearview camera now standard on all trim levels.
- eAssist mild-hybrid available nationwide.

2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- Rearview camera now standard.
- Sierra Denali gets new grille design

2018 GMC Terrain
- All-new compact crossover.
- Related to Chevrolet Equinox but with distinct interior, exterior, and transmission.
- Turbo-4 gas and diesel engine options.
- Terrain Denali offers more luxurious look.

2018 GMC Yukon
- New 10-speed automatic transmission fitted to optional 6.2-liter V-8.
- Ultimate trim package bundles popular high-end options on Yukon Denali.

