What's New for 2018: GMC

General Motors' continued efforts to differentiate its truck brand from the rest of its offerings are in full force this year.

The automaker's redesigned Terrain crossover has an all-new design and a transmission that set it apart from the related Chevrolet Equinox. Although they're the same under the skin, they don't look and feel much alike anymore, even when driven back-to-back.

Otherwise, GMC's lineup sees mostly minor changes. The Yukon range adds a new 10-speed automatic (co-developed with Ford, of all automakers) on versions with the big 6.2-liter V-8 engine.

2018 GMC Sierra 1500 Enlarge Photo

Here's a more comprehensive look at what you'll find in a GMC showroom this year:

2018 GMC Acadia

- Unchanged.

2018 GMC Canyon

- Leather upholstery now available with All Terrain package.

- Windshield washer fluid sensor now standard.

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

- Rearview camera now standard on all trim levels.

- eAssist mild-hybrid available nationwide.

2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD

- Rearview camera now standard.

- Sierra Denali gets new grille design

2018 GMC Terrain

- All-new compact crossover.

- Related to Chevrolet Equinox but with distinct interior, exterior, and transmission.

- Turbo-4 gas and diesel engine options.

- Terrain Denali offers more luxurious look.

2018 GMC Yukon

- New 10-speed automatic transmission fitted to optional 6.2-liter V-8.

- Ultimate trim package bundles popular high-end options on Yukon Denali.