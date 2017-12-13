What's New for 2018: Volkswagen

This year, the VW lineup grows upward and outward with the introduction of two new crossovers both available with seating for the entire family.

The long-anticipated VW Atlas is the brand's first true three-row crossover. It's especially roomy in row three and its driving dynamics make it something of a hoot on a curvy road. At least for a big crossover. A step down is the even more impressive VW Tiguan, so long as your family isn't full of linebackers. Its optional third row is tight, but for four or five passengers the Tiguan delivers great space and a lot of value.

Elsewhere, the brand's Passat mid-size sedan gets a new base engine and the Jetta range is consolidated ahead of a redesign for the 2019 model year. VW carries over its old Tiguan as the Tiguan Limited, but it's worth seeking out the new model. The VW Touareg, an oddball in the lineup that was nonetheless endearing, has been dropped after exceptionally slow sales.

Additionally, nearly all VWs now boast a bumper-to-bumper warranty that runs for six years or 72,000 miles, whichever comes first.

2018 Volkswagen Passat Enlarge Photo

Here's a more comprehensive look at what you'll find in a VW showroom this year:

2018 VW Atlas

- All-new three-row crossover.

- Available with turbo-4 and V-6 power, plus a choice of front- or all-wheel drive.

- S, SE, and SEL trim levels.

2018 VW Beetle

- New Coast trim level boasts Beach Boys-inspired look inside and out.

- R-Line package and more powerful engine dropped.

2018 VW Golf

- Minor trim package changes, including deletion of some trim levels.

- New infotainment systems across the board.

- LED taillights now standard.

2018 VW Jetta

- Wolfsburg trim level joins lineup with high-value features.

- Manual transmission dropped from Jetta GLI.

- HID headlights no longer available.

- All-new model bows in early 2018 as a 2019 model.

2018 VW Passat

- New 2.0-liter turbo-4 base engine provides similar power, better fuel economy.

- Passat GT trim level adds sport-tuned suspension.

2018 VW Tiguan

- All-new crossover with seating for up to seven.

- Several trim levels, but only one 2.0 turbo-4 engine.

- All-wheel drive optional.

- Old Tiguan design carries over as Tiguan Limited.