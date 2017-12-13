2018 Jeep Wrangler, 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Swedish electric car: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2018 Jeep Wrangler price climbs to $28,190

The redesigned 2018 Jeep Wrangler will see a hefty price hike to $28,190 when it goes on sale early next year.

What's New for 2018: Subaru

You're not the only one seeing more and more Subarus popping up. The automaker is on a roll, largely fueled by strong demand for its crossovers and tall wagons—the Outback, Forester, and Crosstrek.

2018 Jeep Wrangler Review

It can’t be easy to redesign an icon like the 2018 Jeep Wrangler. This off-roader’s timeless appeal lays as much in its look as it does in its capability and its inherent compromises. It’s beloved as much for what it is—a terrain-conquering machine—as it is for what it isn’t—a refined, luxurious ride.

2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Enlarge Photo

Mercedes reveals 2019 G-Class cabin, confirms Detroit debut

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class may have a boxy design dating back to the 1970s, but that’s exactly what appeals to buyers of the iconic Gelandewagen. That’s why prototypes for a redesigned version show a very familiar shape. In fact, it’s almost impossible to tell the new model apart from its predecessor in the spy shots we’ve seen.

2018 Jeep Wrangler first drive: expectations defied

With anticipation comes expectations. Before venturing to Tucson, Arizona, to experience the 2018 Jeep Wrangler, we assumed that it would be more refined, more livable, more comfortable, more efficient, and more feature-laden. And it delivers all those superlatives.

Mini introduces new logo

Mini has revealed a new, more streamlined logo that will start appearing on the brand’s cars from March 2018.

Uniti One Electric Car Enlarge Photo

Uniti electric city car debuts, with free charging in Sweden

If you're looking for an electric car that comes with free charging but a Tesla is either undesirable or financially out of reach, freshly launched upstart Uniti is offering five years of free go-go electrons with the purchase of its new, compact "smartphone car."

Can Honda break through buyer confusion about plug-in hybrids?

With the launch of the 2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid sedan, the Chevrolet Volt now has its first serious competition among long-range plug-in hybrids.

VW CEO: European subsidies for diesel should end

One of the most powerful automotive CEOs in the industry at a company that once found monumental success in diesel-powered cars has delivered a commandment to European governments from atop his throne in Wolfsburg.