What's New for 2018: Jeep

For 2018, Jeep reinvents its icon: the Wrangler. That's no small feat, and not one that comes often.

Fortunately, the off-road brand didn't merely slap lipstick on the dated outgoing model and it didn't bow to regulators in search of massive fuel economy gains. Instead, it's more capable than ever. Anywhere.

The rest of the Jeep lineup isn't quite as newsworthy, but there are some notable infotainment system upgrades for the Renegade and Grand Cherokee. Additionally, the Compass, which was new last year, adds an additional configuration.

2018 Jeep Renegade Enlarge Photo

Here's a more comprehensive look at what you'll find in a Jeep showroom this year

2018 Jeep Cherokee

- Mild equipment shuffling.

2018 Jeep Compass

- Compass Limited now available with front-wheel drive.

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

- New Grand Cherokee Trackhawk's 707-hp V-8 makes it by far the most powerful Jeep ever.

- Upgraded infotainment system for base Grand Cherokee Laredos.

- Sterling Edition trim level celebrates nameplate's 25th birthday.

2018 Jeep Renegade

- Rearview camera now standard.

- Redesigned center console.

- 7.0-inch infotainment system standard on most models.

2018 Jeep Wrangler JK

- Carryover version of outgoing Wrangler produced early in 2018 model year.

2018 Jeep Wrangler

- All new design, largely unrelated to Wrangler JK.

- Available with 3.6-liter V-6 or 2.0-liter turbo-4 power, 8-speed automatic, 6-speed manual.

- Sport, Sahara, and Rubicon trim levels.

- By far the most refined and most capable Wrangler ever.