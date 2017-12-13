What's New for 2018: Jeep

2018 Jeep Wrangler
Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz
December 13, 2017

For 2018, Jeep reinvents its icon: the Wrangler. That's no small feat, and not one that comes often.

Fortunately, the off-road brand didn't merely slap lipstick on the dated outgoing model and it didn't bow to regulators in search of massive fuel economy gains. Instead, it's more capable than ever. Anywhere.

The rest of the Jeep lineup isn't quite as newsworthy, but there are some notable infotainment system upgrades for the Renegade and Grand Cherokee. Additionally, the Compass, which was new last year, adds an additional configuration.

2018 Jeep Renegade

2018 Jeep Renegade

Enlarge Photo

Here's a more comprehensive look at what you'll find in a Jeep showroom this year

2018 Jeep Cherokee
- Mild equipment shuffling.

2018 Jeep Compass
- Compass Limited now available with front-wheel drive.

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- New Grand Cherokee Trackhawk's 707-hp V-8 makes it by far the most powerful Jeep ever.
- Upgraded infotainment system for base Grand Cherokee Laredos.
- Sterling Edition trim level celebrates nameplate's 25th birthday.

2018 Jeep Renegade
- Rearview camera now standard.
- Redesigned center console.
- 7.0-inch infotainment system standard on most models.

2018 Jeep Wrangler JK
- Carryover version of outgoing Wrangler produced early in 2018 model year.

2018 Jeep Wrangler
- All new design, largely unrelated to Wrangler JK.
- Available with 3.6-liter V-6 or 2.0-liter turbo-4 power, 8-speed automatic, 6-speed manual.
- Sport, Sahara, and Rubicon trim levels.
- By far the most refined and most capable Wrangler ever.

Tags:
2018
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2018
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

Care By Volvo plans Netflix-style subscriptions for cars; here are the details Care By Volvo plans Netflix-style subscriptions for cars; here are the details
2018 Jeep Wrangler price climbs to $28,190 2018 Jeep Wrangler price climbs to $28,190
Crossover to the small side: 2018 Nissan Kicks SUV video preview Crossover to the small side: 2018 Nissan Kicks SUV video preview
2018 Hyundai Kona small crossover debuts at LA auto show 2018 Hyundai Kona small crossover debuts at LA auto show

People who read this also read

 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.
 