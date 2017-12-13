What's New for 2018: Subaru

2018 Subaru Outback
Andrew Ganz Andrew Ganz
December 13, 2017

You're not the only one seeing more and more Subarus popping up. The automaker is on a roll, largely fueled by strong demand for its crossovers and tall wagons—the Outback, Forester, and Crosstrek.

This year, there's an all new Crosstrek on offer. It might look a lot like last year's model, but it rides on an updated platform and has a far nicer interior. Elsewhere, the automaker's Outback and Legacy models were treated to a light nip and tuck. The WRX and WRX STI sports sedans receive a modest styling update and some notable performance upgrades. And even the BRZ coupe, Subaru's only rear-wheel drive model, is m

Subaru isn't resting on its laurels, though. The brand's biggest model yet, a three-row crossover called the Subaru Ascent, goes on sale early in 2018 as a 2019 model. A redesign for the brand's Forester isn't far off, either.

2018 Subaru WRX

2018 Subaru WRX

Enlarge Photo

Here's a more comprehensive look at what you'll find in a Subaru showroom this year:

2018 Subaru BRZ
- New BRZ ts model with stiffer suspension, upgraded brakes.
- Android Auto and Apple CarPlay now available.

2018 Subaru Crosstrek
- All new model retains same "lifted Impreza/shrunken Outback" identity as wildly popular outgoing model.
- Far more refined, with more sound deadening and upmarket interior.
- Available with 6-speed manual and continuously variable transmission options.

2018 Subaru Forester
- New Black Edition trim package dresses things up (slightly).
- 2.0XT Touring adds torque vectoring.
- All Tourings add automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control as standard.

2018 Subaru Impreza
- Headlights now turn on automatically with windshield wipers.

2018 Subaru Legacy
- Modest interior and exterior styling update
- More sound deadening.
- Powertrain refinements boost fuel economy, performance.
- Updated infotainment system with standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

2018 Subaru Outback
- Same enhancements as 2018 Subaru Legacy, albeit in a taller, more rugged package.

2018 Subaru WRX
- Mild styling update with new front fascia, painted brake calipers.
- Suspension updates designed to improve handling, ride quality.
- Recaro front seats now optional.


 

Tags:
2018
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2018
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2018 Jeep Wrangler price climbs to $28,190 2018 Jeep Wrangler price climbs to $28,190
Crossover to the small side: 2018 Nissan Kicks SUV video preview Crossover to the small side: 2018 Nissan Kicks SUV video preview
2018 Hyundai Kona small crossover debuts at LA auto show 2018 Hyundai Kona small crossover debuts at LA auto show
Care By Volvo plans Netflix-style subscriptions for cars; here are the details Care By Volvo plans Netflix-style subscriptions for cars; here are the details
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.
 