What's New for 2018: Subaru

You're not the only one seeing more and more Subarus popping up. The automaker is on a roll, largely fueled by strong demand for its crossovers and tall wagons—the Outback, Forester, and Crosstrek.

This year, there's an all new Crosstrek on offer. It might look a lot like last year's model, but it rides on an updated platform and has a far nicer interior. Elsewhere, the automaker's Outback and Legacy models were treated to a light nip and tuck. The WRX and WRX STI sports sedans receive a modest styling update and some notable performance upgrades. And even the BRZ coupe, Subaru's only rear-wheel drive model, is m

Subaru isn't resting on its laurels, though. The brand's biggest model yet, a three-row crossover called the Subaru Ascent, goes on sale early in 2018 as a 2019 model. A redesign for the brand's Forester isn't far off, either.

2018 Subaru WRX Enlarge Photo

Here's a more comprehensive look at what you'll find in a Subaru showroom this year:

2018 Subaru BRZ

- New BRZ ts model with stiffer suspension, upgraded brakes.

- Android Auto and Apple CarPlay now available.

2018 Subaru Crosstrek

- All new model retains same "lifted Impreza/shrunken Outback" identity as wildly popular outgoing model.

- Far more refined, with more sound deadening and upmarket interior.

- Available with 6-speed manual and continuously variable transmission options.

2018 Subaru Forester

- New Black Edition trim package dresses things up (slightly).

- 2.0XT Touring adds torque vectoring.

- All Tourings add automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control as standard.

2018 Subaru Impreza

- Headlights now turn on automatically with windshield wipers.

2018 Subaru Legacy

- Modest interior and exterior styling update

- More sound deadening.

- Powertrain refinements boost fuel economy, performance.

- Updated infotainment system with standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

2018 Subaru Outback

- Same enhancements as 2018 Subaru Legacy, albeit in a taller, more rugged package.

2018 Subaru WRX

- Mild styling update with new front fascia, painted brake calipers.

- Suspension updates designed to improve handling, ride quality.

- Recaro front seats now optional.



