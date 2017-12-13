What's New for 2018: Subaru

You're not the only one seeing more and more Subarus popping up. The automaker is on a roll, largely fueled by strong demand for its crossovers and tall wagons—the Outback, Forester, and Crosstrek.
This year, there's an all new Crosstrek on offer. It might look a lot like last year's model, but it rides on an updated platform and has a far nicer interior. Elsewhere, the automaker's Outback and Legacy models were treated to a light nip and tuck. The WRX and WRX STI sports sedans receive a modest styling update and some notable performance upgrades. And even the BRZ coupe, Subaru's only rear-wheel drive model, sees some changes like a new, sport-oriented tS trim level and standard Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatibility.
Subaru isn't resting on its laurels, though. The brand's biggest model yet, a three-row crossover called the Subaru Ascent, goes on sale early in 2018 as a 2019 model. A redesign for the brand's Forester isn't far off, either.
2018 Subaru WRXEnlarge Photo
Here's a more comprehensive look at what you'll find in a Subaru showroom this year:
2018 Subaru BRZ
- New BRZ ts model with stiffer suspension, upgraded brakes.
- Android Auto and Apple CarPlay now available.
2018 Subaru Crosstrek
- All new model retains same "lifted Impreza/shrunken Outback" identity as wildly popular outgoing model.
- Far more refined, with more sound deadening and upmarket interior.
- Available with 6-speed manual and continuously variable transmission options.
2018 Subaru Forester
- New Black Edition trim package dresses things up (slightly).
- 2.0XT Touring adds torque vectoring.
- All Tourings add automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control as standard.
2018 Subaru Impreza
- Headlights now turn on automatically with windshield wipers.
2018 Subaru Legacy
- Modest interior and exterior styling update
- More sound deadening.
- Powertrain refinements boost fuel economy, performance.
- Updated infotainment system with standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
2018 Subaru Outback
- Same enhancements as 2018 Subaru Legacy, albeit in a taller, more rugged package.
2018 Subaru WRX
- Mild styling update with new front fascia, painted brake calipers.
- Suspension updates designed to improve handling, ride quality.
- Recaro front seats now optional.
