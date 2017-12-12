2018 Jeep Wrangler price climbs to $28,190

The redesigned 2018 Jeep Wrangler will see a hefty price hike to $28,190 when it goes on sale early next year.

That's the base price of a two-door Wrangler Sport and it includes a mandatory $1,195 destination charge that's among the highest charged by any automaker. The four-door Wrangler Unlimited Sport runs $31,690.

By comparison, the outgoing Wrangler—also sold as an early 2018 model year but based on a design that's about a decade old—started at $25,090.

Sales of Jeep's four-door Wranglers have eclipsed their two-door siblings in recent years.

Base Wrangler Sports aren't particularly well-equipped for the money. Jeep asks buyers to pay extra for power windows and locks, remote keyless entry, and even air conditioning at the base level.

All that gear, plus 18-inch alloy wheels, painted fender flares, and an upgraded audio system are standard on the Wrangler Unlimited Sahara. Available only as a four-door, the Sahara trim level runs $38,540 to start.

Serious off-roaders looking for the most capability right out of the box will gravitate to the 2018 Wrangler Rubicon, available as both a two-door and a four-door. The Rubicon features an off-road-ready suspension, beefier Dana 44 axles with electronic locking differentials front and rear, automatic swaybar disconnects, 33-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A K02 tires, and an upgraded transfer case.

Rubicons start at $38,190 for the 2-door and $41,690 for the four-door Unlimited.

Here's a quick look at 2018 Wrangler base prices, including destination: