Uber's Chinese rival, Dutch Tesla wagon, Honda Clarity Plug-In driven: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Uber's Chinese rival coming to North America

Didi Chuxing, the rideshare giant that drove Uber out of China, is turning its attention to Mexico in a bid to gain a foothold on North American soil. The move marks Didi’s first attempt at international expansion.

What's New for 2018: Mini

Mini's lineup isn't quite as maxi as it was a couple of years ago. That's a good thing since it has allowed the BMW-owned British icon to dial down overlap between models that didn't really have a mission.

What's New for 2018: Volvo

Volvo's full lineup transformation continues for 2018 with several new models. The highlight this year is arguably the brand's XC60 compact crossover. If you're familiar with the groundbreaking XC90 that debuted a couple of years ago, you can take that idea and leave it in the dryer for too long.

RemetzCar Tesla Model S shooting brake design sketch Enlarge Photo

Dutch coachbuilder working on the Tesla Model S wagon of your dreams

It's almost strange to think Tesla doesn't produce its own Model S wagon, since the Silicon Valley-based carmaker has a way of doing things differently. Alas, Tesla does not in fact build a wagon—but Dutch firm RemetzCar will.

2019 Ferrari 488 GTO spy shots and video

A Ferrari 488 GTB-based mule has been spotted racking up laps on the Nürburgring and some surrounding roads.

Budweiser brewer orders fleet of Tesla Semis

Budweiser brewer Anheuser-Busch wants its beer delivery process to be just a smidge more green. The company announced on Friday that it placed a pre-order for 40 Tesla Semis and proclaimed it's one of the largest orders to date. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has hinted that the trucks will start from as low as $150,000.

2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid drive, Napa Valley, Caifornia, Dec 2017 Enlarge Photo

2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid first drive

There's a new plug-in hybrid in town, and it could expand the audience for cars that provide useful electric range for daily driving while retaining an efficient gasoline engine for longer trips.

Best deals on hybrid, electric, fuel-efficient cars for December 2017

If you're looking to give the gift of efficient motoring this holiday season, numerous manufacturer incentives are available this month that'll save you from breaking the bank.

Musk confirms Tesla is designing its own computer chip for self-driving cars (update)

Early last year, with promises of self-driving cars in owners' hands well before any competitor, development of the Tesla Autopilot system for the maker's electric cars was proceeding nicely.