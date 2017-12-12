What's New for 2018: Mini

2018 Mini Countryman
December 12, 2017

Mini's lineup isn't quite as maxi as it was a couple of years ago. That's a good thing since it has allowed the BMW-owned British icon to dial down overlap between models that didn't really have a mission.

Today's lineup is more focused on what consumers really want—the standard Cooper in classic three-door and more practical five-door configurations and the Cooper Countryman crossover.

This year's changes are modest: the Cooper adds some features to its standard equipment roster, while the Countryman is now available with the brand's first-ever plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Here's a more comprehensive look at what you'll find in a Mini showroom this year:

2018 Mini Cooper:
- Rearview camera now standard.
- Revised gauge cluster.
- Some minor standard and optional equipment shuffling.

2018 Mini Cooper Countryman:
- Rearview camera now standard.
- Plug-in hybrid powertrain now available.
- Apple CarPlay support added to certain models.

