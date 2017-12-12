What's New for 2018: Mini

Mini's lineup isn't quite as maxi as it was a couple of years ago. That's a good thing since it has allowed the BMW-owned British icon to dial down overlap between models that didn't really have a mission.

Today's lineup is more focused on what consumers really want—the standard Cooper in classic three-door and more practical five-door configurations and the Cooper Countryman crossover.

This year's changes are modest: the Cooper adds some features to its standard equipment roster, while the Countryman is now available with the brand's first-ever plug-in hybrid powertrain.

2018 Mini Countryman Enlarge Photo

Here's a more comprehensive look at what you'll find in a Mini showroom this year:

2018 Mini Cooper:

- Rearview camera now standard.

- Revised gauge cluster.

- Some minor standard and optional equipment shuffling.

2018 Mini Cooper Countryman:

- Rearview camera now standard.

- Plug-in hybrid powertrain now available.

- Apple CarPlay support added to certain models.