What's New for 2018: Volvo

Volvo's full lineup transformation continues for 2018 with several new models. The highlight this year is arguably the brand's XC60 compact crossover. If you're familiar with the groundbreaking XC90 that debuted a couple of years ago, you can take that idea and leave it in the dryer for too long.

The XC60 uses the same engines and tech as the XC90, but discards with the third row of seats and features a more manageable size for urban use.

Elsewhere, Volvo's V90 wagon lineup does what the automaker still knows best. The V90 Cross Country variant features a little more ground clearance and the chunky design elements consumers demand, plus it's actually stocked in dealers. The standard V90 is a special order-only affair.

Elsewhere, Volvo stretched the S90 sedan's wheelbase for more rear-seat legroom.

In early 2018, a smaller crossover—the XC40—will show up as an early 2019 model.

2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country Enlarge Photo

Here's a more comprehensive look at what you'll find in a Volvo showroom this year:

2018 Volvo S60

- Heated front seats and steering wheel now standard.

2018 Volvo V60

- Heated front seats and steering wheel now standard.

2018 Volvo S90

- Wheelbase stretched by four inches for more rear-seat room.

- Panoramic moonroof now standard.

2018 Volvo V90

- The big wagon is back!

- Standard V90 is a special-order item. The lifted V90 Cross Country is stocked by dealers.

- Based on S90, but only available with T5 and T6 powertrains.

2018 Volvo XC60

- All-new compact crossover.

- Available with three 4-cylinder engines, including the 400-hp T8 plug-in hybrid that's among the fastest crossovers available.

- Five-seater with same tech and design elements as larger XC90.

2018 Volvo XC90

- Unchanged.