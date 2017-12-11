Red light cameras, 2019 Volkswagen Jetta prototype driven, Electric VW Thing: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Oregon cedes freedom of speech case against red light camera critic

It is, perhaps, human nature to harbor grandiose dreams of fighting a traffic ticket, even to the point of arguing before a local judge. For the past four years, however, an Oregon man has taken that fantasy to extreme levels, ultimately resulting in the state’s senior assistant attorney general admitting in federal court that the state violated constitutional right to free speech.

Uber's Chinese rival coming to North America

Didi Chuxing, the rideshare giant that drove Uber out of China, is turning its attention to Mexico in a bid to gain a foothold on North American soil. The move marks Didi’s first attempt at international expansion.

2018 Volvo XC60 video road test

Volvo builds sublime sedans and wagons, but these days, it’s best known for its SUVs. The big XC90 has been a knockout, and there’s a new, tough-looking XC40 compact crossover coming soon.

2019 Volkswagen Jetta prototype Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority



2019 Volkswagen Jetta prototype first drive: stress relief

Matthias Erb, the engineer tasked with turning VW’s North American operations from car importer to full-on development office, isn't able to relax for long. Last year, VW finally got competitive in the American crossover market with its redesigned Tiguan and new Atlas. This year, it’s an even bigger challenge: reinvigorating a dated compact 4-door in a stale segment.

2019 Ford Focus Sedan spy shots

A prototype for a redesigned Ford Focus Sedan has been spotted again. It follows recent sightings of the new Focus' hatchback and wagon body styles.

W Motors’ 780-horsepower Fenyr Supersport ready for launch

Arabian supercar marque W Motors shocked the world in 2013 when it came out with plans for a car with the astronomical price tag of $3.4 million. The car was the Lykan Hypersport, and its production run totaled just seven units. W Motors is now ready to start production of the car’s successor, the equally wild Fenyr Supersport.

1973 Volkswagen Thing Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports



An electric Thing? VW Thing could return as EV, chairman says (or electric Beetle)

As it gears up for volume production of battery-electric cars starting in 2019, Volkswagen Group spends a lot of time talking to the press about its future plans for the vehicles.

Lithium-ion battery packs now $209 per kwh, will fall to $100 by 2025: Bloomberg analysis

Battery-pack prices are the lowest they've ever been, and like a yoga-obsessed limbo contestant, they're primed to go even lower.

New approach to electric-car battery cooling: immerse cells in coolant

Regardless of how your vehicle is powered—whether it be an internal-combustion engine or a battery pack powering an electric motor—most powertrains have a common enemy: heat.