Volvo XC60 road test, Jaguar skipping V-8s, Volkswagen ID electric car: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2018 Volvo XC60 video road test

Volvo builds sublime sedans and wagons, but these days, it’s best known for its SUVs. The big XC90 has been a knockout, and there’s a new, tough-looking XC40 compact crossover coming soon.

Uber investor pumps $500 million into Lyft

First, it was Uber’s misfortunes helping to accelerate arch-rival Lyft’s growth. Now it’s Uber’s fortunes. Mutual fund Fidelity will take part in Lyft’s newest round of financing, in which the company is expected to raise $1.5 billion overall.

Roundup: All the 2018 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ winners

The insurance industry-funded IIHS says that these are the safest cars you can buy today—they're the ones that qualify for its coveted Top Safety Pick+ award.

2019 Volvo XC40 First Drive Enlarge Photo

From Motor Authority



2019 Volvo XC40 first drive review: fountains of hope, and crossover SUV potential

Shooting through the streets of Barcelona behind the wheel of the 2019 Volvo XC40 is doubly appropriate.

Jaguar isn't planning a V-8 for XE or XF

Well, color us a shade of bummed. After long speculation, Jaguar confirmed we won't see a V-8 engine under the hood of the XE or XF anytime soon. Save for the wild XE SV Project 8, of course.

Ford to build electric SUV in Mexico instead of Michigan

Ford in 2015 outlined plans for 13 new electrified cars to be launched by 2020, one of which will be an electric SUV with a range of 300 miles.

Volkswagen ID concept, 2017 Los Angeles auto show Enlarge Photo

From Green Car Reports



Volkswagen ID electric car production date now set: November 2019

Since the Dieselgate scandal broke more than two years ago, Volkswagen has spent a great deal of time talking about its plans for electric cars.

VW Dieselgate exec Schmidt gets maximum jail sentence: 7 years

A Volkswagen manager who pleaded guilty to deceiving regulators in the United States over the emissions of the company's TDI diesel engines has been sentenced to the maximum penalty of seven years in prison and the maximum fine of $400,000.

Plug-in electric car sales in Canada, Nov 2017: the vaulting Chevy Volt

A record 582 Chevrolet Volt plug-in hybrids were sold in Canada last month, two months after Chevy delivered a then-record 483 Volts in September.