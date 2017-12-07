Uber investor pumps $500 million into Lyft

General Motors' Dan Ammann (center) with Lyft's John Zimmer (right) and Logan Green (left)
A. Mark Miller A. Mark Miller Reporter
December 7, 2017

First, it was Uber’s misfortunes helping to accelerate arch-rival Lyft’s growth. Now it’s Uber’s fortunes. Mutual fund Fidelity will take part in Lyft’s newest round of financing, in which the company is expected to raise $1.5 billion overall.

All total, the latest round of funding brings Lyft’s valuation to $11.5 billion, or roughly a sixth of Uber.

In a statement announcing the funding, Lyft co-founder and president John Zimmer said, “It’s been a breakout year for Lyft, made possible by our team members, drivers and passengers. We will continue to invest in our community and look forward to an even bigger 2018.”

It is not yet known just how Lyft plans to spend the newly-raised capital, or even what sort of role its new investors will take. It’s worth noting that Fidelity, whose stake in Uber is larger than its Lyft investment, played a key role in the resignation of Uber CEO Travis Kalanick earlier in 2017.

Also investing for the first time is a fund by the name of CapitalG, an affiliate of Waymo-owner Alphabet. Waymo, of course, is developing its own self-driving vehicles, and could launch its own self-driving rideshare service within the next few months. It also has an ongoing development partnership with Lyft, though a spokesman from CapitalG denies there is any relationship between the partnership and the investment.

Tags:
2018
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2018
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

Crossover to the small side: 2018 Nissan Kicks SUV video preview Crossover to the small side: 2018 Nissan Kicks SUV video preview
2018 Hyundai Kona small crossover debuts at LA auto show 2018 Hyundai Kona small crossover debuts at LA auto show
Crossover shoo-in: 2018 Nissan Kicks compact SUV comes to US Crossover shoo-in: 2018 Nissan Kicks compact SUV comes to US
2019 Lincoln Nautilus sets sail for luxury crossover SUV market 2019 Lincoln Nautilus sets sail for luxury crossover SUV market
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.
 