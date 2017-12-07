2018 Lincoln Continental, Maserati to return to F1?, 15-minute electric charging: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2017 Lincoln Continental
December 7, 2017

College bars, stadiums top Uber's 2017 most visited destinations

Uber has released a list revealing its most popular destination in each state for 2017 (sans South Dakota, since Uber doesn't yet operate there), and the results are equal parts surprising and completely predictable, with a fairly even split between the number of states for which a sports stadium is the number one destination, and those with a college bar at the top.

What's New for 2018: Honda

The mid-size sedan is back, at least as far as we're concerned. So smitten with the 2018 Honda Accord's clean-sheet redesign that we named the four-door our Best Car to Buy this year.

2018 Lincoln Continental Review

The 2018 Lincoln Continental marks the return of the past. Yes, the style’s a throwback—and a good one—but the Continental also became the first Lincoln to drop a three-letter name (“MKS”) and return to a badge from the archives.

From Motor Authority

Could Maserati follow Alfa Romeo with F1 return?

Could Maserati be about to follow in the footsteps of fellow Fiat Chrysler Automobiles brand Alfa Romeo and make a return to Formula 1?

Fisker reveals Orbit self-driving shuttle

Henrik Fisker is yet to launch the first product from his revived Fisker automotive brand, the much-hypered EMotion electric sport sedan, but he's already hinting at another model for the brand.

2020 Porsche 'Mission E' spy shots and video

Behold the production version of Porsche’s Mission E concept.

From Green Car Reports

Not just Porsche: Honda wants 15-minute fast charges for electric cars too

With Porsche promising ultra-fast charging for its Mission E electric car, Honda isn’t going to let the German automaker keeps its 15 minutes of charging fame.

Exxon isn't afraid of electric cars: only 6 percent of global vehicles by 2040, it says

Despite a bit of typical oil-company bluster, Exxon may be a little bit worried about electric cars.

How many Model 3s will Tesla deliver by Dec 31? Twitter poll results, again

What a difference a few months makes.

