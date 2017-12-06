2018 Mazda CX-5, 2018 Jaguar F-Type 2.0T, Jeep Wrangler Plug-In: What’s New @ The Car Connection

2018 Mazda CX-5 Review

The 2018 Mazda CX-5 pitches itself as the sportiest compact crossover SUV around, and it shows. This five-seater’s moves are poised and athletic, at least against its competitive set. The downside? Its interior, while beautifully wrought, is tight on space for humans and their gear, and its touchscreen infotainment is clunky at best, cumbersome at worst.

What's New for 2018: Honda

The mid-size sedan is back, at least as far as we're concerned. So smitten with the 2018 Honda Accord's clean-sheet redesign that we named the four-door our Best Car to Buy this year.

College bars, stadiums top Uber's 2017 most visited destinations

Uber has released a list revealing its most popular destination in each state for 2017 (sans South Dakota, since Uber doesn't yet operate there), and the results are equal parts surprising and completely predictable, with a fairly even split between the number of states for which a sports stadium is the number one destination, and those with a college bar at the top.

2018 Jaguar F-Type Enlarge Photo

2018 Jaguar F-Type first drive review: fulfilling the mission

If there was ever a reason to save $10,000—that’s the price premium Jaguar charges for a V-6 over a turbo-4 F-Type—this is it. For 2018, Jaguar has stuffed its new 2.0-liter turbo-4 under the F-Type’s long hood to create a new entry-level model, one that perhaps best fulfills the model's mission of splitting the difference between coddling grand-tourer and corner-carving sports car.

Before BMW builds a prototype it builds a pretertype

For an automaker to embark on a new car or other project isn't a simple task. Foremost, it costs money, and developing a car isn't exactly inexpensive. So, BMW has a new way of doing things: it builds "pretertypes" before a prototype.

2020 Porsche 'Mission E' spy shots and video

Behold the production version of Porsche’s Mission E concept.

Mopar-modified Jeep Wrangler displays Moab graphics Enlarge Photo

Jeep Wrangler Plug-In Hybrid to go into production in 2020

Looking back at last week's Los Angeles auto show media days, one new vehicle sucked up a disproportionate amount of attention and airtime.

UPS to deliver packages in Florida via electric bikes

If you're the type of person that stays at home listening for the UPS truck to arrive as you wait for a delivery, we have bad news for you: that just got a lot more difficult.

Tesla Semi, Roadster battery claims prove puzzling: beyond current knowledge?

Since Tesla’s reveal of its new Semi and Roadster models, many technical analysts have been left scratching their collective heads.