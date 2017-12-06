College bars, stadiums top Uber's 2017 most visited destinations

Uber has released a list revealing its most popular destination in each state for 2017 (sans South Dakota, since Uber doesn't yet operate there), and the results are equal parts surprising and completely predictable, with a fairly even split between the number of states for which a sports stadium is the number one destination, and those with a college bar at the top.
The big takeaway: people tend to take an Uber to college bars, shopping malls, casinos, and sporting events.
The standout surprises:
- Florida: Dolphin Mall in Miami
- Iowa: Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines
- Louisiana: Café du Monde in New Orleans
- Oregon: The Nines Hotel in Portland
- Texas: Zilker Park in Austin
The college bars:
- Alabama: Skybar Cafe, in Auburn, Near Auburn University
- Alaska: Moose's Tooth Pub & Pizzeria in Anchorage, near the University of Alaska
- Arkansas: JJ's Grill & Chill in Fayetteville, near the University of Arkansas
- Connecticut: Toad's Place in New Haven, near Yale University Law School
- Idaho: Cactus Bar in Boise, near Boise State University
- Kansas: Jayhawk Cafe, near the University of Kansas
- Montana: Rocking R Bar in Bozeman, near Montana State University
- Nebraska: Barry's Bar & Grill in Lincoln, near the University of Nebraska
- New Hampshire: The Lodges at West Edge in Durham [NOTE: Not a bar, but still right off of the University of New Hampshire’s campus]
- North Dakota: Windbreak Saloon in Fargo, near North Dakota State University
- West Virginia: Bent Willey's in Morgantown, near West Virginia University
- Wyoming: Outlaw Saloon, Cheyenne [NOTE: Not a college bar, but near Warren Air Force Base]
The stadiums:
- Arizona: Chase Field in Phoenix
- California: AT&T Park in San Francisco
- Colorado: Coors Field in Denver
- Delaware: Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, by Dover International Speedway
- Georgia: SunTrust Park in Atlanta
- Illinois: Wrigley Field in Chicago
- Indiana: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis
- Kentucky: Churchill Downs in Louisville
- Maryland: Camden Yards in Baltimore
- Massachusetts: Fenway Park in Boston
- Michigan: Scorekeepers in Ann Arbor
- Missouri: Busch Stadium in St. Louis
- Ohio: Progressive Field in Cleveland
- Pennsylvania: PNC Park in Pittsburgh
- Tennessee: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville
- Utah: Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City
- Wisconsin: Miller Park in Milwaukee
The utterly predictable destinations:
- Hawaii: Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort in Honolulu
- Maine: Thompson’s Point theater in Portland
- New Mexico: Sandia Resort and Casino in Albuquerque
- Minnesota: Mall of America in Bloomington
- Mississippi: Beau Rivage Resort & Casino in Biloxi
- Nevada: MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas
- New York: The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City
- New Jersey: Harrah's Resort Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City
- North Carolina: EpiCentre in Charlotte
- Oklahoma: River Spirit Casino in Tulsa
- Rhode Island: Providence Place Mall in Providence
- South Carolina: Broadway at the Beach in Myrtle Beach
- Vermont: Church Street Marketplace in Burlington
- Virginia: MacArthur Center in Hampton Roads
- Washington: Pike Place Market in Seattle
