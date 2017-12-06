College bars, stadiums top Uber's 2017 most visited destinations

Uber has released a list revealing its most popular destination in each state for 2017 (sans South Dakota, since Uber doesn't yet operate there), and the results are equal parts surprising and completely predictable, with a fairly even split between the number of states for which a sports stadium is the number one destination, and those with a college bar at the top.

The big takeaway: people tend to take an Uber to college bars, shopping malls, casinos, and sporting events.

The standout surprises:

Florida: Dolphin Mall in Miami

Iowa: Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines

Louisiana: Café du Monde in New Orleans

Oregon: The Nines Hotel in Portland

Texas: Zilker Park in Austin

The college bars:

Alabama: Skybar Cafe, in Auburn, Near Auburn University

Alaska: Moose's Tooth Pub & Pizzeria in Anchorage, near the University of Alaska

Arkansas: JJ's Grill & Chill in Fayetteville, near the University of Arkansas

Connecticut: Toad's Place in New Haven, near Yale University Law School

Idaho: Cactus Bar in Boise, near Boise State University

Kansas: Jayhawk Cafe, near the University of Kansas

Montana: Rocking R Bar in Bozeman, near Montana State University

Nebraska: Barry's Bar & Grill in Lincoln, near the University of Nebraska

New Hampshire: The Lodges at West Edge in Durham [NOTE: Not a bar, but still right off of the University of New Hampshire’s campus]

North Dakota: Windbreak Saloon in Fargo, near North Dakota State University

West Virginia: Bent Willey's in Morgantown, near West Virginia University

Wyoming: Outlaw Saloon, Cheyenne [NOTE: Not a college bar, but near Warren Air Force Base]

The stadiums:

Arizona: Chase Field in Phoenix

California: AT&T Park in San Francisco

Colorado: Coors Field in Denver

Delaware: Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, by Dover International Speedway

Georgia: SunTrust Park in Atlanta

Illinois: Wrigley Field in Chicago

Indiana: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis

Kentucky: Churchill Downs in Louisville

Maryland: Camden Yards in Baltimore

Massachusetts: Fenway Park in Boston

Michigan: Scorekeepers in Ann Arbor

Missouri: Busch Stadium in St. Louis

Ohio: Progressive Field in Cleveland

Pennsylvania: PNC Park in Pittsburgh

Tennessee: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville

Utah: Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City

Wisconsin: Miller Park in Milwaukee

The utterly predictable destinations: