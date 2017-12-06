What's New for 2018: Honda

The mid-size sedan is back, at least as far as we're concerned. So smitten with the 2018 Honda Accord's clean-sheet redesign that we named the four-door our Best Car to Buy this year.

It's really that good, with its sinewy shape, its sublime turbo-4 engines, its roomy interior, and a chassis that's as entertaining when pushed as it is comfortable when left alone.

Elsewhere, the automaker tosses enthusiasts a gimme with hopped-up versions of its similarly excellent Civic—the Civic Type-R won Motor Authority's Best Car to Buy award. A redesigned Odyssey minivan should be on every family's shopping list. And the Clarity lineup grows to include plug-in hybrid and fully electric variants.

It's been a banner year for Honda.

2018 Honda Civic Type R Enlarge Photo

Here's a more comprehensive look at what you'll find in a Honda showroom this year:

2018 Honda Accord

- Full redesign with new turbo-4 engines, manual, automatic, and continuously variable automatic transmissions.

- Available in sport and comfort variants that range from about $22,000 to nearly $38,000.

- Coupe dropped from lineup (and unlikely to return).

2018 Honda Civic

- New Civic Type-R added to lineup with ferocious performance, eye-catching style.

2018 Honda Clarity

- Plug-in hybrid model joins electric and fuel-cell variants.

- 47-mile electric charge in Clarity Plug-In.

2018 Honda CR-V

- Unchanged.

2018 Honda Fit

- Revised suspension tuning for smoother ride, better handling.

- Revised exterior styling.

- Newly available automatic emergency braking.

- Sport trim level added to lineup.

2018 HR-V

- New wheel designs and paint colors.

2018 Honda Odyssey

- All-new design with more versatile interior, better performance.

- Major tech upgrade with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and 4G LTE wi-fi hotspot.

- 3.5-liter V-6 paired to either 9- or 10-speed automatic transmissions.

- High-tech safety equipment standard on all but base Odyssey.

2018 Honda Pilot

- Unchanged.

2018 Honda Ridgeline

- Additional paint colors added to Ridgeline Sport.