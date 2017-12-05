What's New for 2018: Dodge

It's a tale of two Dodges in the automaker's showrooms this year. Dodge continues to invest in its muscular Charger sedan and Challenger coupe while letting its family haulers wither on the vine.

Somewhere between the two ends of the spectrum sits the brand's Durango SUV, which adds a lot more power to become the 475-horsepower Durango SRT.

A new Dodge crossover is rumored, but when it will arrive to replace the dated Grand Caravan and Journey is anyone's guess.

Until then, we'll have to be satisfied with a Dodge Challenger for just about any occasion (including drag-racing) and a few worthwhile updates to the Charger four-door.

Oh, and the Dodge Viper has finally bitten the dust—perhaps for good this time. Here's to you, V-10-powered beast!

2018 Dodge Durango SRT first drive Enlarge Photo

Here's a more comprehensive look at what you'll find in a Dodge showroom this year:

2018 Dodge Challenger

- New street-legal drag-race Challenger SRT Demon joins lineup.

- Widebody kit available for SRT Hellcat enhances looks and grip.

- Brembo brakes available for Challenger R/T.

- Rearview camera standard across line.

2018 Dodge Charger

- Several appearance upgrades for Charger SRT Hellcat including new grille, wheel designs, and interior color options.

- Base model renamed SXT.

- Rearview camera standard across line.

2018 Dodge Durango

- New Durango SRT features 6.4-liter V-8, track-tuned suspension.

- Durango R/T features SRT's look with widebody design, functional hood vents.

- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto now standard.

- Modified steering wheel design.

- Myriad equipment upgrades on every trim level.

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

- New Blacktop Appearance Package available on some trim levels.

2018 Dodge Journey

- Unchanged.