Winter tires, Range Rover Plug-In, Self-driving Chevy Bolt EV: What’s New @ The Car Connection

Winter tires are smart thinking

Don’t call them snow tires. If you live where fall colors give way to snow and ice-covered roads, buying a set of winter tires may be a prudent decision.

New 2018 Ford Super Duty pickup claims top torque, power figures–for now

Truck guys love feats of strength, but splitting hairs may not rise to that occasion.

Ford recalls over 200,000 2016 F-150 pickups, Explorer SUVs

Faulty bolts that secure front seats on certain 2016 Ford F-150 pickups and 2016 Ford Explorer SUVs have prompted the automaker to issue a recall.

Production of first NEVS 9-3 at plant in Tianjin, China is celebrated

2019 Land Rover Range Rover PHEV first drive: London, here's your off-roader

A cynic could argue that the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover P400e PHEV is a compliance special for the well-heeled.

NEVS starts production of electric 9-3s in China

Production of the Saab 9-3 has restarted for the second time, only this time the cars are being built in China, feature electric powertrains, and are to be sold under the NEVS brand.

New Bullitt Ford Mustang may have just been spotted

A new Ford Mustang Bullitt may have just been spotted during a recent film shoot for a commercial in Chicago.

GM Cruise Automation self-driving Bolt EV

What's a self-driving Chevy Bolt EV electric car like to ride in? Jerky, says one report

While such autonomous players as Uber, Tesla, and Waymo have already opened their car doors to the public, GM's autonomous subsidiary Cruise Automation has held its cards close to its vest.

Which alternative fuels will survive long-term? Take our Twitter poll

You just don't hear the phrase "alternative fuels" as much as you did, say, 10 years ago.

Configuring a Tesla Model 3: buyer walks through the process with us

Very few of the 455,000 people who put down $1,000 to reserve a place in line for the Tesla Model 3 electric car have received the opportunity yet to configure their cars online and place a firm order.