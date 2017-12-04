New 2018 Ford Super Duty pickup claims top torque, power figures–for now

Truck guys love feats of strength, but splitting hairs may not rise to that occasion.

Ford announced Tuesday that its new 2018 Ford Super Duty would lay claim to the best available horsepower and torque figures—for now.

When equipped with an optional 6.7-liter turbodiesel V-8 engine, the 2018 Ford Super Duty makes 450 horsepower and 935 pound-feet of torque. That’s up incrementally over the last best-in-class figures of 445 hp (from GM’s heavy-duty pickups) and 930 lb-ft (from Ram’s heavy-duty pickup).

The victory for Ford may be short lived; truckmakers routinely push boost from their engines, or calibrate power delivery for the same marketing claims.

In reality, Ford’s optional turbodiesel is largely the same engine from last year—a 6.7-liter Power Stroke unit that was new in 2017. Although the overall power output is slightly increased this year, it’s unclear if the mechanically identical engine last year will get a no-cost boost up to the new numbers for buyers last year.

The difference this year may be academic, anyhow. Peak torque output is limited in first and second gear (that much twist could turn the transmission into a metal pretzel) and the horsepower is a calculated measurement.

However, truck guys live and die on best-in-class claims, and the Ford Super Duty range can claim at least two—for now.