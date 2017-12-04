Ford recalls over 200,000 2016 F-150 pickups, Explorer SUVs

Faulty bolts that secure front seats on certain 2016 Ford F-150 pickups and 2016 Ford Explorer SUVs have prompted the automaker to issue a recall.

Owners of more than 200,000 examples of the industry's best-selling pickup and one of its most popular SUVs will receive letters asking them to bring their vehicles back to Ford dealers to have bolts holding their seatbacks in place inspected, re-torqued, and potentially replaced.

Ford says that a bolt holding the front seat adjustment assembly together on vehicles equipped with power-adjustable seats may come loose and potentially fall out. The recall applies only to power-adjustable seats, which were available but not necessarily standard on every trim level for both the driver and passenger on the affected pickups and SUVs.

The automaker says that it has not heard reports of accidents or injuries related to the faulty bolts.

Vehicles affected by the recall include 2016 F-150s built in Michigan and Missouri and 2016 Explorers assembled in Illinois between January 22 and April 19, 2016. The recall affects about 177,000 vehicles in the U.S., with the remainder scattered between Canada and Mexico.